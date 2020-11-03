Menu
Donna Kissner

RAPID CITY | Donna Kissner, 59, died of natural causes on Oct. 29, 2020, at her home in Rapid City.

Donna was born on June 12, 1961, in Redfield, SD, to Herman and Edna (Mommer) Kissner. She grew up on a farm north of Rockham.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Karl. She is survived by her siblings, Linda (Bernie) Koch, Darlene (Mike) Kaelin, and Dale (Angie) Kissner. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield. Visitation for the public will be at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Rockham Grace Cemetery in Rockham, SD.

The funeral service will be live-streamed to the funeral home's website. (hykefuneralhome.com)


Published by Rapid City Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
