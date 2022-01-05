Menu
Doris Brodrick
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Doris Brodrick

RAPID CITY | Doris Brodrick, 94, died peacefully in her home January 3rd, 2022. Doris was born in Crawford, Nebraska and attended Nursing College in Nebraska under the US Cadet Nurse Corps program in 1945. Doris married Julian Brodrick in 1949, they had two sons Van and Mark.

Doris was a charter member of the Black Hills Doll Club and avid doll collector. She was a lifelong artist, specializing in China Plate Painting. Preceded in death by Julian and Van, she is survived by her son Mark (Cheryl) Brodrick, Granddaughters Sherry Brodrick, Abby (Tyson) Karn and Jillian (Logan) Uhrig and three Great-Grandchildren Lily, Van and Jordy Karn. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11th at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Rapid City. Visitation will be prior to services at the church at 10:00 a.m.

Published by Rapid City Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Rapid City, SD
Jan
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Baptist Church
Rapid City, SD
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending thoughts & Prayers for family & friends of Doris. Have known the family for many years.
Gail Mai (Ball)
January 10, 2022
Paul Solum and Peter Price
January 10, 2022
Your mom and dad or one of the million to my mom and dad. They were just really good friends over the years. When mom and dad moved to Rapid they´re able to rekindle that friendship they had. Please except my sincerestSympathy
Morie Carnahan
Friend
January 5, 2022
