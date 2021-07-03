Menu
Dorothy J. Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Dorothy J. Baker

STURGIS | Dorothy J. (Reznicek) Baker, 81, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at a local nursing home in Rapid City.

Dorothy was born on Nov. 18, 1939 in Deadwood to Joseph and Johanna (Schell) Reznicek.

She graduated from Deadwood High school in 1958.

Dorothy married Roy Baker in May 1963 in Deadwood. After a time they made their home in Whitewood. Roy passed away in January 1997 and Dorothy moved to Sturgis in 1998.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Oakridge Cemetery in Deadwood.

Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
15
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakridge Cemetery
76 Ranch Rd & Highway 14A, Deadwood, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
July 9, 2021
