Dorothy J. Baker

STURGIS | Dorothy J. (Reznicek) Baker, 81, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at a local nursing home in Rapid City.

Dorothy was born on Nov. 18, 1939 in Deadwood to Joseph and Johanna (Schell) Reznicek.

She graduated from Deadwood High school in 1958.

Dorothy married Roy Baker in May 1963 in Deadwood. After a time they made their home in Whitewood. Roy passed away in January 1997 and Dorothy moved to Sturgis in 1998.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Oakridge Cemetery in Deadwood.

