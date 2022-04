Dorothy M. Feiler

SPEARFISH | Dorothy M. Feiler, 89, died June 27, 2021.

Vigil service will be at 5 pm on Wednesday, June 30 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, at the church. A private burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels