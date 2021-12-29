Menu
Dorothy Hodson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Dorothy (Amende) Hodson

RAPID CITY | Dorothy (Amende) Hodson, 92, passed away on December 25, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society – St. Martin's Village. Dorothy was born on her family ranch south of Rushville, Nebraska on Aug 18, 1929. She was the first of 4 children born to Otto and Mollie Amende. She attended a one-room rural school and later graduated from high school in Rushville. Following high school, Dorothy attended Chadron State Teacher's College earning her teaching certificate in 1948. She returned to the Rushville area, teaching graded K-8 for 2 years in the rural school she had attended as a child.

In 1950, Dorothy married Bruce Hodson of Martin in Miles City, Montana. The couple made their home in Martin, SD. Both Bruce and Dorothy worked at the Blackpipe State Bank – a family owned business. They raised 3 boys, Herbert, Roger and Timothy.

Throughout her life, Dorothy participated in many philanthropic associations many of which she is a life-long member. These include: Eastern Star (1952), American Legion Post 240 Auxiliary (1959) and Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church. While the kids were young, she was a Cub Scout Leader, 4-H club leader, and taught Sunday school. She returned to work full time at the Bank in 1970.

Bruce and Dorothy traveled extensively. They visited several countries in Europe, Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand and Tahiti. Their favorite place was Hawaii, visiting there 15 times often taking family or friends.

Many hours were spent taking arts and craft classes and numerous card parties. But her greatest joy was to have large family gatherings for summer picnics, holidays or at the family cabin.

Dorothy is survived by her 3 children, Herbert, Martin, SD, Roger (Wendy) Hodson, Rapid City, SD and Timothy (Judy) Hodson of Spearfish, SD. She had 7 grandchildren: Carrie (Tim) Linde, Shane Lee Hodson, Cody (Georgia) Hodson, Audey (Lexie) Hodson, Travis, Tucker (Rosa), and Matthew Hodson. Additionally, she had 3 great grandchildren Jamie and Taylor Linde, and Cooper Hodson. She is also survived by a sister, Maxine Sheets of Ft. Collins and a brother Don (Sheri) Amende, Hot Springs, SD, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Mollie Amende, her beloved husband Bruce, grandson Shane Lee Hodson, and sister Arlene Thomas.

A memorial account is established at the Security 1st Bank in Martin. Proceeds will go to Eastern Star Evergreen Chapter #97 and the Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Jan
4
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church
Martin, SD
Jan
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church
Martin, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We enjoyed so much being at the cabin in the Park with Dorothy and family members. She was so friendly and caring and always made us feel welcome. We learned that she was a teacher and Scout Leader and 4-H Leader. We know she will be missed by many, including us.
Earl and Judy Gill
Family
January 4, 2022
Roger, Herb and family: Surely many wonderful memories are brought to mind, but we offer our condolences in this time of loss of a loved one. Sincerely, David & Leslie Bradshaw
David & Leslie Bradshaw
December 29, 2021
Prayers go your way
Annetta Jutila
Friend
December 29, 2021
