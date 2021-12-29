Dorothy (Amende) Hodson

RAPID CITY | Dorothy (Amende) Hodson, 92, passed away on December 25, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society – St. Martin's Village. Dorothy was born on her family ranch south of Rushville, Nebraska on Aug 18, 1929. She was the first of 4 children born to Otto and Mollie Amende. She attended a one-room rural school and later graduated from high school in Rushville. Following high school, Dorothy attended Chadron State Teacher's College earning her teaching certificate in 1948. She returned to the Rushville area, teaching graded K-8 for 2 years in the rural school she had attended as a child.

In 1950, Dorothy married Bruce Hodson of Martin in Miles City, Montana. The couple made their home in Martin, SD. Both Bruce and Dorothy worked at the Blackpipe State Bank – a family owned business. They raised 3 boys, Herbert, Roger and Timothy.

Throughout her life, Dorothy participated in many philanthropic associations many of which she is a life-long member. These include: Eastern Star (1952), American Legion Post 240 Auxiliary (1959) and Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church. While the kids were young, she was a Cub Scout Leader, 4-H club leader, and taught Sunday school. She returned to work full time at the Bank in 1970.

Bruce and Dorothy traveled extensively. They visited several countries in Europe, Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand and Tahiti. Their favorite place was Hawaii, visiting there 15 times often taking family or friends.

Many hours were spent taking arts and craft classes and numerous card parties. But her greatest joy was to have large family gatherings for summer picnics, holidays or at the family cabin.

Dorothy is survived by her 3 children, Herbert, Martin, SD, Roger (Wendy) Hodson, Rapid City, SD and Timothy (Judy) Hodson of Spearfish, SD. She had 7 grandchildren: Carrie (Tim) Linde, Shane Lee Hodson, Cody (Georgia) Hodson, Audey (Lexie) Hodson, Travis, Tucker (Rosa), and Matthew Hodson. Additionally, she had 3 great grandchildren Jamie and Taylor Linde, and Cooper Hodson. She is also survived by a sister, Maxine Sheets of Ft. Collins and a brother Don (Sheri) Amende, Hot Springs, SD, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Mollie Amende, her beloved husband Bruce, grandson Shane Lee Hodson, and sister Arlene Thomas.

A memorial account is established at the Security 1st Bank in Martin. Proceeds will go to Eastern Star Evergreen Chapter #97 and the Lindsey Memorial Presbyterian Church.