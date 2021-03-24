Menu
Doug Mastel
Doug Mastel

RAPID CITY | Doug Mastel passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born to Paul and Varbana Mastel in May 1953.

Doug married Patti Grass in July 1979. A few years after graduating SDSM&T in 1981 in metallurgical engineering, he founded Mastel Precision Surgical Instruments. Doug was a humble man and a legend in his field.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Patti; son, Nathan; daughter, Alyssa (Tony) Krautbauer; sisters, Patricia (Dennis) Lunsford and Paulette (Alan) Baribeau; brother, Dave Mastel; and many extended family members.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 at Open Bible Church. Visitation held one-hour prior to services.

An online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 24 to Apr. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Open Bible Church of Rapid City
2225 E. St. Patrick, Rapid City, SD
Apr
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Open Bible Church of Rapid City
2225 E. St. Patrick, Rapid City, SD
I was saddened to hear of Doug´s recent passing. Doug & Patty lived down the street from my parents (Nick & Jane Nicholson) in San Antonio years ago. My deepest condolences to Patty and the family. May the Lord comfort your hearts and please know you & your family will be in my prayers.
Renee Nicholson Bourque
March 30, 2021
Doug and I were about the same age when we met in the mid-1980s. It was like finding another brother. Doug was my tallest friend. But he was also the kindest, most sensitive person I met in the business side of ophthalmology. We just slipped into each other's lives and remained brothers forever. I'm saddened by the news of his passing, and my heart goes out to his friends and family. Thank you for taking care of Doug when his faraway friends like me weren't around. I hope you all feel like me -- glad and grateful that you knew him.
Keith Croes
March 29, 2021
I am very sad to hear of Doug's death. All of us from the old days will miss him. Rest in peace, Doug.
Dale Hargraves
March 29, 2021
We will all miss you. Hugs to your family.
Nancy Boland Hand
March 29, 2021
I met Doug at countless ophthalmology meetings over 30+ years. He was eternally an optimist, always full of new ideas and suggestions to make things better for patients. He was a leader in ethical behaviour, considerate of everyone and what was going on everywhere. He rallied support for whomever he felt had suffered unfairly. He was a good friend to everybody he knew. He will be remembered and missed by all whom he touched, which must include everybody in ophthalmology. My most sincere condolences go out to his family and close friends at home.
Steve Arshinoff
March 29, 2021
Metallurgical Engineering Dept
March 29, 2021
My husband, Phil, was a friend of Doug's growing up on the Southside. Phil always enjoyed sharing the many stories of the good times. My heart goes out to you Patty.
Linda Soucy
Friend
March 28, 2021
We know Doug is in a wonderful place with the Lord, but I sure will miss him. He has helped us a lot purifying the air in our home as he has helped many other people. Phyllis and I have lots of good memories during the short time we knew him. Many of them are quite humorous. We will be donating bibles to be distributed by Gideon International to those in need in memory of Doug .
Merv Guthmiller
March 28, 2021
I´m so sorry Mastel family, Patty, for your loss. I hadn´t heard that he was even that sick until now. Jerry and I remember him as a very funny and kind person who even came and helped my husband roof a house when he was at the beginning of his sickness. He didn´t care that he didn´t feel good, he just was willing to offer help to a friend. His help was greatly appreciated. You will all be in our thoughts and prayers as you go through this time. God bless you.
Kim Houchens
March 27, 2021
I first met Doug in the the early 1990s through refractive surgery instruments. He has always been a stellar individual in the ophthalmology world. I will very much miss him. My condolences to family and friends.
Greg Ogawa
March 26, 2021
I am sad to hear of Doug´s passing. I always enjoyed seeing him at meetings or when he would visit my practice. He was a pillar of my experience as an eye surgeon and is missed. My condolences.
Jason Jones
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear Doug passed away. I loved Doug. He was one of the kindest person I knew. I am very sad and offer my deepest condolence.
Doug Fanney
March 26, 2021
My late brother Rick, Dave, and Doug were good friends and I used to drive them around to events. Doug was such a fun, funny upbeat guy to be around. Comfort and Blessing to the families.
Chris Johnson
March 25, 2021
I remember Doug from junior high, he was fun to be around. I am sorry for your loss. I know we will all miss him.
Vince Hager
March 25, 2021
Doug was a great friend to me and to a huge neighborhood of friends. No matter how long it would be, we always came together somewhere and visited and laughed. To the family I´m so sorry for your loss.
Steven Kulhavy
March 25, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Doug's death! Your family is in my prayers. Hugs! May God hold you all close at this time!
Susan Lefevre Skeie
March 25, 2021
Doug was a wonderful neighborhood friend. We had great times all through our school years and he was a groomsman at our wedding. He was one of the most inclusive people I ever met. Although our paths took different directions after high school I will always remember the special friendship we shared.
Dave Parker
March 25, 2021
Doug was a very creative and fun guy - with a great smile. Sometimes a bit devious in Junior High.
Dave Kelley
March 24, 2021
What a kind person...Doug lived just down the street from me on 5th street growing up & we went to the same schools. Thoughts are with his family.
Bev Stevens
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss Doug was a truly great guy he will be missed by everyone who ever met him our prayers are with you and your family!
Harold Fenhaus
March 24, 2021
I met Doug when I was in Junior High. He was a wonderful friend to me from that day on. He met his wife at my wedding, and the two of them have been my dear friends ever since. A finer man would be difficult to find. He will be deeply missed.
Lori Svoboda
March 24, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news. I new Doug in high school and college. We both actually ended up at the same company in 1982 in Houston. My sympathies to Doug´s family.
Kelly Hollister
March 24, 2021
Doug was a great guy with an unforgettable attitude. He was such a great ambassador for our metallurgical program. We are in debt for his continued support of our students and program.
Michael West
March 24, 2021
I have great memories of our days in the neighborhood in your home on 5th.
Bruce Whitley
March 24, 2021
Mastel's lived next door to us on Farlow Ave. I remember his Dad Paul,Mom Bonnie I think he had 1 sister and 1 other brother...Doug and I ran away together when we were 3 yrs. old...sorry for your loss!!
JanelFisherWaldron
March 24, 2021
