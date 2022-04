Douglas Frank Kindle

BOX ELDER - Douglas Frank Kindle, 75, of Box Elder, SD died on April 16, 2022.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors being rendered.