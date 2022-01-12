Menu
Douglas D. Lange
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Douglas D. Lange

YANKTON | Douglas D. Lange, 52, Yankton, SD, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Avera Hospice in Yankton, SD.

Douglas was born on June 28th, 1969, in Rapid City, SD. Douglas was the oldest of three siblings, Dawn Matlock and Willard Lange. Douglas was nicknamed "Hap" due to his happy personality from birth. He enjoyed being on his grandfather's ranch and riding horses as a young child. He grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Douglas High School in 1987.

Doug enlisted in the United Sates Army after high school and completed his basic training at Fort Dix, NJ in 1988. He fought in the Desert Storm, during the Gulf War. He served on the front lines during Desert Storm and the war had an everlasting impact throughout his life. Douglas enjoyed working on vehicles and completed mechanic course in the Army in 1989. He also enjoyed playing guitar, painting, and frequently calling family members to visit. Each of us all remember talking to Hap and sharing stories with him.

He loved to joke around and be silly to everyone around him. Douglas was very kindhearted. He moved to Sioux Falls, SD with his dad, Gary Lange in early 2000. The two of them were very close. His father, Gary, passed away in 2015 and that is when Hap moved to the Angelhaus in Yankton, SD until his death. The residents recalled his infectious smile and contagious personality. He left such a huge impression on everyone he met. They said, he is someone you will never forget. He was loved by so many people.

He leaves behind his sister, Dawn (Lange) Matlock; several nieces and nephews: David (Kayla Latimer) Swars and children, Zoey and Steven, Hailee (Jordan), Heather, Breanna, Willard, Kolton, Jerrad; and countless cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Karen and Gary Lange; his brother, Willard Lange; and his grandparents, Willard and Agnes Lange.

Visitation will be Monday, January 17, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00am at Kirk Funeral Home. The service will be Live Streamed on the funeral home website. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Family and friends may sign Douglas's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cindy Houska
Family
January 15, 2022
Doug and I loved playing basketball and graduated together. He was a scrapper and we got along well. I am sorry to see this and wish I had been able to catch up with him.
Kurt Hirschfeld
School
January 12, 2022
