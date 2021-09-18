Menu
Douglas E. Vallis
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Douglas E. Vallis

RAPID CITY | Douglas E. Vallis, 71, of Rapid City, SD, died Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept 20, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021 at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City.

Inurnment will be in Elm Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Sep
20
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid, SD
Sep
21
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Chruch
910 Soo San Dr., Rapid, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for the sudden death of Doug. He was a great man and a good friend. We will certainly miss him. Our very own street parade of our cars won´t be the same. Our prayers will be with you and your family during this very difficult time.
Denny and Vickie Bruski
Friend
September 20, 2021
Great friend to me and many others. Doug lived with me and my family for a year or two while attending SDSM&T and I worked with him at the telephone company. We became very good friends. He loved his family and worked sooo hard. We recently stayed with Doug and Shelli and we discussed doing some RV'ing together. Doug was a good family man and friend; taken to young.
Doug and Mary Beth Bradfield
Friend
September 20, 2021
You need the warmth and affection of your family now, but when they return home, you will have your church family to sustain you. God is always listening to you and so is Doug. Thinking of you Also those memories that make you smile will always be with you forever.
Sandra Magnavito
Friend
September 19, 2021
I´m so sorry, Shelli. I was stunned when I saw your FB post. Much love to you during this unspeakable time.
Laura Lewandowski
September 18, 2021
Doug was a great guy to work with he always listen to what the customer wanted and tried to achieve that goal and still mange to put his signature on his projects. He had a fantastic memory of past projects. Its saddens me to have hear of his passing, I retired in June from the RCAS and when I left he was sad to me go along other people he worked with retiring on him. My understanding from him this was going to be his last year he was going to retire!!!
Marv Harp/ Retired RCAS/ Electrical Supervisor
Work
September 18, 2021
Haven´t seen Doug since the class reunion. Doug and I worked at Black Hill Power together until he went off on his own consulting. Always enjoyed Doug he was bright witty and always worked hard. He will be included in my prayers.
Tom Ohlmacher
September 17, 2021
