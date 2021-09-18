Douglas E. Vallis

RAPID CITY | Douglas E. Vallis, 71, of Rapid City, SD, died Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept 20, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021 at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City.

Inurnment will be in Elm Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.