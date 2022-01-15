Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Wilson
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street
Rapid City, SD

Douglas Wilson

RAPID CITY | Douglas Wilson died unexpectedly on January 11, 2022. Doug was born on November 14, 1964 in Greeley, CO, to Edna (Gross) and Archie Wilson.

Doug moved to Rapid City in 2002. In 2003 Doug and Jill Pengra were married and made their home in Rapid City near family and over the years, accumulated a household of dogs. Doug became a member the West Side Safeway family in 2005, until his death. He was a dedicated and loyal employee.

Doug loved life, his family, his dogs and the Minnesota Vikings. He was generous and kind, non-judgmental and faithful to everyone he befriended. He gently and unpretentiously gave his time, talent, and energy to others. He will be remembered for his smile, his laugh and a caramel macchiato. Doug was a proud member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa.

Doug is survived by his wife, Jill; his dogs, Girlie, Peanut and Kansas; two daughters, LeAnn and Jessica and five grandchildren, his sister, Brenda (Guy) Meiron and their sons, Andy (Nicki), Trenton and Austin; sister, Stacey Kuczaj and daughter, Shabri, Jada and Vivian Wilson, mother and father-in-law, Rilda (Pengra) and Ken Ketchum; brothers-in-law, Mark (Heidi), Bruce, and Drew (Kerri) Pengra; nephew, Forrest; nieces, Laurel, Brittany, Brooke and Molly, and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Russell and Delbert.

In honor of a true football fan, please feel free to represent your team at Doug's funeral.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19th from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Thursday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairburn Cemetery in Fairburn, South Dakota.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Jan
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was so saddened to learn of Doug's death. Patty Maher let me know. I am currently living in the Czech Republic and had an opportunity and the privilege to spend some time with Doug while I was visiting Rapid City in August. I knew Doug through our support group and so enjoyed my time with Doug. I will always remember Doug's warm and caring smile. Your family is in my prayers.
Cathy Mattson
Friend
January 21, 2022
Jill, our heart breaks for you. May you find peace in your loving memories. We are praying for you.
Jerry and Lori Casteel
Other
January 19, 2022
"We were surprised and saddened to hear about Doug´s passing. He was such a good guy. We´re going to miss him so much, too."
David and Karen Dunn
January 16, 2022
Your smile, and generosity will be deeply missed, and never forgotten... My Condolence's to your family, and friend's...
Evelyn Manwell-Gakin
Other
January 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results