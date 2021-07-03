Duane P. Chalcraft

RAPID CITY | Duane Paul Chalcraft, 80, passed away on June 29, 2021. He was born Feb. 5, 1941. Duane grew up in the now vacant town of Valind, SD, between Wessington and Miller. He had five brothers and one sister.

The Chalcraft family moved to Rapid City in 1949. Duane attended Rapid City High School. His first job was at the Starlight Drive-In. Duane then worked in concrete production for over 25 years at Concrete Products and the Rapid City Cement Plant. He retired as a shift repairman. He also worked on Titan and Minuteman missles.

From 1961 to 1982, Duane was married to Julie Bierley. They had two sons, James and Thomas. He married Diana Ackerman on Feb. 26, 1990 in Deadwood. Diana passed away on Oct. 6, 1996.

Duane was preceded in death by his brothers and his wife, Diana. He is survived by his sons, James (Debbie) Chalcraft and Thomas Chalcraft; his sister, Margaret "Penny" Chalcraft (Larry Meacer); his grandson, David Chalcraft; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

