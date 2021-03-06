Earl Stucke

RAPID CITY | Earl Stucke, a pastor at United Methodist churches across South Dakota for decades, died Feb. 25, 2021, in Rapid City with family at his side. He was 91.

Raymond Earl was born to Joseph Stucke and Phebe Sloat Stucke on April 21, 1929, in Gettysburg. His boyhood was spent on a farm near his homesteading grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. His brother, Lloyd, was born in 1933.

The whole family was caught up in the Great Depression and dust-blown drought, but they survived in the loving care of family and friends. Earl's early interests were 4-H clubs, the Gettysburg Methodist Church, softball games, haymow basketball, and farm-ranch work. He was too young for World War II but did a lot of war-effort food production by staying out of school for spring planting and fall harvesting. He graduated from Gettysburg High School as valedictorian in 1947.

That fall he entered South Dakota State College and enjoyed education, playing trombone, debate, and Student Methodist Church Group. Earl met and dated Grace Hay of Lake Preston while they were students on the Brookings campus. He graduated in 1951 and as the Korean conflict continued, he attended Navy Officers' Training School in Rhode Island. He was then assigned to the heavy cruiser USS Los Angeles with the 7th Fleet. Later he received shore duty and took charge of the San Diego Recruit Rifle Range.

He and Grace married in December 1953 and lived in San Diego until Earl was honorably discharged. The two then returned to Gettysburg to farm with Earl's parents and start a family.

Daughter Janet was born in 1955 and twin daughters, Karen and Kathy were born in 1958.

In the fall of 1959, God called Earl to be a pastor. He truly had a servant's heart -- in the words of Methodist church founder John Wesley "strangely warmed" -- and a passion for recklessly and selflessly sharing it.

Earl and Grace moved their young family to New Jersey to attend Drew Seminary. Son David was born in 1961.

Upon graduation from seminary in 1963, he returned to South Dakota and was appointed to the Methodist churches in Colton and Chester. In 1966, he began serving the Winner Larger Parish, which included the Winner, Colome and Lakeview Methodist churches, Ideal Presbyterian, and Millboro and Wewela United Churches of Christ. Son John was born in 1968.

In 1972, Earl became pastor of Riverview United Methodist Church in Huron and the Virgil United Methodist Church. In 1980, he was appointed to Hilltop United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.

Earl and Grace retired to Rapid City in 1994.

Earl loved his congregations and ministry in South Dakota. He was active in the church conference, evangelism and pensions, and served as conference secretary for 12 years. He had a special passion for newcomers to the Christian faith and took great joy in their spiritual growth. He will be remembered for his kindness. Earl was trusting, quick with a handshake and had an affinity for good stories and jokes.

During his retirement, Earl served as interim pastor at First Congregational UCC and part-time pastor at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

He was involved with Kiwanis for six decades and helped build homes with Habitat for Humanity.

He loved reading, music, singing in the church choir, woodworking, camping trips with his family, travel and mission projects with a group of retired Methodists called NOMADS.

He has been blessed by his marriage to Grace and their five children and their spouses, Janet and Rob Young of Rapid City; Karen and John Stucke-Jungemann of Tempe, AZ; Kathy and Mike Torgerson of Rapid City; David and Bea Stucke of Rapid City; and John and Lorie Stucke of Spokane, WA.

Earl shared a special bond with surviving brother, Lloyd and his wife Dar of Mesa, Ariz.

His grandchildren, Chris and Tia Young of Cheyenne, WY; Dan and Jessica Young of Laramie, WY; Tim and Emily Young of Salt Lake City, UT; Amy and Jayna Morrill of Rapid City; Eric and Kelsey Torgerson of Chandler, AZ; Mark and Rebecca Stucke of Rapid City; Marie Stucke of Seattle, WA; Karsten Stucke of Spokane; and Dashiell Stucke of Spokane, are a special joy, along with his six great-grandchildren.

Earl's family could not have asked for a better role model, mentor, confidant and friend. May his spirit of joyful optimism continue to flourish in the company of Heaven.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, or Habitat for Humanity.