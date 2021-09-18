Edith Weber

RAPID CITY | Edith, 90, died at her daughter's home in Winona, MS. Monday, September 13, 2021.

Edith was married to the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Weber. She found her calling as a cook and a mother but as the last of her children graduated from high school, she found a new passion…running! She achieved many goals throughout her running career including State and National Senior Olympics, many marathons highlighted with running the Boston Marathon when she was 76. She was an inspiration to many.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Weber (Linda), Tim Weber (Paula), Peggy Stanley (Dave), Perry Weber, Cathy Noble (Mike), and Joey Weber (Amanda); 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her sisters, Caroline, and Dorothy; and son, Gerald.

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD, before the motorcade to Black Hills National Cemetery for services at 2:30 p.m.

Memorials or flowers should be sent to Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.