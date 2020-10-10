Edward Champion

BILLINGS, Mont. | Edward Champion, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2020.

Edward was born Sept. 29, 1948 to Red Champion and Dorothy Yost in Rapid City, SD. He graduated from South Dakota School for the Deaf. While in high school, Edward was involved in swimming, football and basketball.

Edward got his love for fishing and hunting from his father. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and spent his retirement fulfilling his enjoyment of the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, William; and sister, Gloria.

He is survived by his brother, Robert; his two sisters, Sharon and Marie; two daughters, Semelee and Debbie; and grandchildren, Devon, Severen and Brannick.

Edward's funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Fairburn (SD) Cemetery.