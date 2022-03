Edward Seljeskog, MD

RAPID CITY- Edward Seljeskog, MD, 87, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Interment will be at North Waseca Lutheran Church Cemetery.

