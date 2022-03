Edwin P. Kapsa

WHITEWOOD - Edwin P. Kapsa, 75, of Whitewood, SD passed away on March 22, 2022 at Monument Health in Rapid City as the result of a fall.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Believer's Fellowship, Sturgis, SD at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.