Eileen A. Richards

PHOENIX, Ariz. | Eileen Ann Richards, 73, a native of Lead, SD, and resident of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2021 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

Eileen was born on Oct. 15, 1947 in Deadwood, SD. She was the oldest of three children of Albert "Bud" and Aili Maria (Penttila) Mitchell.

Raised in Lead, she attended schools there and graduated from Lead High School. There, she met the love of her life, Charles "Charlie" Richards. The couple was married on Christmas Day, 1964 in Lead. Eileen and Charlie were blessed with three children, Mike, Brad, and Jon, all born in Denver, CO.

Eileen enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, golfing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 56 years, Charles of Phoenix; sons, Michael (Beth) of Bloomington, MN, Bradley (Piper) and Jon (Jahnna), all of Phoenix; sister, Christal (Gary) Pummel of Spearfish, SD; brother, Steven (Cindy) Mitchell of Rapid City; grandchildren, Jacob, Alyssa, Jeff, and Natasha; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Summer, and August.

Eileen was preceded in death by her father, mother, and grandchild, Natasha.

Celebration of Life services will be held in Lead this summer.