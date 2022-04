Elaine P. Cochran

RAPID CITY - Elaine P. Cochran, 95, Rapid City, SD passed away April 7, 2022.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

