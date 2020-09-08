SIOUX FALLS | Elaine (Bye) (Sandberg) Lonneman died August 30, 2020, in the care of Dougherty Hospice House at the age of 90. Elaine was born in Utica, SD on August 24, 1930, to Floyd and Irene (Haley) Bye. The family moved to Sioux Falls, and she graduated from Washington High School in 1948. Through mutual friends she met Charles L. Sandberg, and on September 1, 1950 they were married. Together they had two sons, Greg and James. Charles died in an accident December 22, 1965, leaving Elaine to raise two young boys. After a few years she was introduced to Orville Lonneman, and they married on April 19, 1969.
Elaine was the secretary for the IBEW Electricians Local #426 from 1967 to 1992. In that role she also became a mentor, a mother, and a marriage counselor for over 500 members of the IBEW. She was active in the community, serving in organizations such as the Sioux Falls Civil Service Board, Sioux Falls Bicentennial Commission, and was a Community Representative for Senator George McGovern. She was a 70-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Chapter Torch Bearer Gamma, and a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Elaine and Orv built a cabin in the Black Hills in 1977 and had many, many good times there. They enjoyed traveling on numerous fishing trips in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Canada with family and friends. The couple traveled to Spain twice, and celebrated her 85th birthday with a family trip to Alaska. Elaine's welcoming personality, easy conversational style, and fun-loving spirit endeared her to countless friends and relatives.
Elaine is survived by her husband Orville; sons Greg (Ann) Sandberg of Rapid City; James (Dianne) Sandberg of Thousand Oaks, California; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Beverly Jackson; sisters-in-law Dorothy Rogness and Eunice Bye; very dear friend Mary Ellen Taylor; and many friends, nephews, and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Charles L Sandberg; parents-in-law Albert and Edna Sandberg; sister Florene Gibbons; and brothers Terry and Lowell Bye.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 p.m. Her funeral service will be available to view online on Thursday, please go to www.georgeboom.com
for the link to this event. Memorials may be directed to Elaine Lonneman Scholarship Fund. Please wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.