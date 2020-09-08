Menu
Elaine Lonneman
SIOUX FALLS | Elaine (Bye) (Sandberg) Lonneman died August 30, 2020, in the care of Dougherty Hospice House at the age of 90. Elaine was born in Utica, SD on August 24, 1930, to Floyd and Irene (Haley) Bye. The family moved to Sioux Falls, and she graduated from Washington High School in 1948. Through mutual friends she met Charles L. Sandberg, and on September 1, 1950 they were married. Together they had two sons, Greg and James. Charles died in an accident December 22, 1965, leaving Elaine to raise two young boys. After a few years she was introduced to Orville Lonneman, and they married on April 19, 1969.

Elaine was the secretary for the IBEW Electricians Local #426 from 1967 to 1992. In that role she also became a mentor, a mother, and a marriage counselor for over 500 members of the IBEW. She was active in the community, serving in organizations such as the Sioux Falls Civil Service Board, Sioux Falls Bicentennial Commission, and was a Community Representative for Senator George McGovern. She was a 70-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Chapter Torch Bearer Gamma, and a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Elaine and Orv built a cabin in the Black Hills in 1977 and had many, many good times there. They enjoyed traveling on numerous fishing trips in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Canada with family and friends. The couple traveled to Spain twice, and celebrated her 85th birthday with a family trip to Alaska. Elaine's welcoming personality, easy conversational style, and fun-loving spirit endeared her to countless friends and relatives.

Elaine is survived by her husband Orville; sons Greg (Ann) Sandberg of Rapid City; James (Dianne) Sandberg of Thousand Oaks, California; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Beverly Jackson; sisters-in-law Dorothy Rogness and Eunice Bye; very dear friend Mary Ellen Taylor; and many friends, nephews, and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Charles L Sandberg; parents-in-law Albert and Edna Sandberg; sister Florene Gibbons; and brothers Terry and Lowell Bye.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 p.m. Her funeral service will be available to view online on Thursday, please go to www.georgeboom.com for the link to this event. Memorials may be directed to Elaine Lonneman Scholarship Fund. Please wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sep
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Funeral services provided by:
George Boom Funeral Home
Elaine had a very positive influence in my life. She was my mentor in many aspects, especially shopping and when I was an apprentice electrician. From the first time I walked into Orv and Elaine's house I was made to feel welcome and loved. I'll never forget when they hugged me at that first meeting since Elaine commented on how I didn't come from a hugging family. I learned however! I feel blessed to have known and loved her. Her and Orv also became my Godparents when I was baptized .
Shelley Weaver
Friend
September 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Greg and Ann, my prayers go out to you and your family and your Mother.
Tom & Lynn Quinn
Friend
September 3, 2020
Elaine was such a wonderful, kind, and caring aunt. We know Orville, Greg, Jim and her family will dearly miss her. Our sympathy is with all of you at this sad time, Mary Marnach and family
Mary Marnach
Friend
September 2, 2020
Jim & family, My mother and myself send our sincere condolences. Our mothers were friends for many years. We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Joan Pinard and Karen Pinard-Lott
Joan Pinard/Karen Pinard-Lott
Friend
September 2, 2020
Elaine was the “warmest, most positive and energetic woman I’ve known. She & Orv and Greg , Jim we’re close family friends of my parents Gar& Lorraine Bauman. Elaine allowed me to care for Greg & Jim and somehow I kept up with them!! My sister Jean, Loren & I send our Love and Prayers for Orv, Greg, Jim and families precious time to share Memories together. Casey Auch
Casey Auch
Friend
September 2, 2020
Brandon Gillichbauer
September 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ellen Engebretson
Friend
September 1, 2020
I used to go with my dad, Ray “Casey” Stengle, to the union hall of IBEW Local Union 426, where we were greeted warmly by Elaine. She was such a pleasure to talk to. She always made everybody feel special. She paid attention, and remembered things I was interested in, and she asked about things going on in my life. She did that with everyone. She brought joy and warmth to so many lives. May her family’s hearts be filled with gratitude for her life, and may dear Elaine Rest In Peace.
Dan R. Stengle
Friend
August 31, 2020