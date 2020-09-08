I used to go with my dad, Ray “Casey” Stengle, to the union hall of IBEW Local Union 426, where we were greeted warmly by Elaine. She was such a pleasure to talk to. She always made everybody feel special. She paid attention, and remembered things I was interested in, and she asked about things going on in my life. She did that with everyone. She brought joy and warmth to so many lives. May her family’s hearts be filled with gratitude for her life, and may dear Elaine Rest In Peace.

Dan R. Stengle Friend August 31, 2020