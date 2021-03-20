Elaine E. Towne

RAPID CITY | Elaine Elizabeth Towne passed away at Monument Health in Rapid City on Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 2, 1929 to Arthur and Amelia Karnatz in Esbon, KS.

She married Richard A. Towne on May 16, 1947. They had four children: Linda E. (Butch) Lindsey, Marsha L. (Bradly) Colling, Richard M. (Dana McDaniels) Towne, and Robert Allen Towne (died at only five hours old).

Elaine worked at St. Catherine's Hospital in McCook, NE, De Paul Hospital in Cheyenne, WY, and Rapid City Regional Hospital as well as Bennet Clarkson Hospital in Rapid City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; husband, Richard A. Towne; baby son, Robert A. Towne; her brother, Earl Karnatz of California; and her sisters, Eleanor Duncan and Estella Reeve, both of Superior, NE. She was also preceded by her nephews, Robert and Rodney Reeve.

Elaine is survived by her children, Linda (Butch), Marsha (Brad), and Richard M. (Dana); grandchildren, Sony (Leslie) Hartwell, Dodi Hartwell, Tom (Christy) Colling, Suzanne (Jeff Miesen), Nick (Reese) Towne, Michelle (Phil Heins), great-grandchildren, Charlee Meiners, Chanda (Matt) Brandner , Ryan McCarty and Sara McCarty; great-great-children, Cameron, Makayla, and Kyle, Viktor, Ella Rea and Everett: nephews, Rick Reeve, Donald Duncan, Phillip Karnatz; and nieces, Jacky Wyatt, Patricia Case, Raymonde Dodds, Marie Chapman, Beverly Karnatz and Nancy (Towne) Warren.

A visitation will be held for Elaine at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at Kirk Funeral Home, with private burial to follow.

A memorial service is planned for July 6.