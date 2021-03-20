Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine E. Towne
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Elaine E. Towne

RAPID CITY | Elaine Elizabeth Towne passed away at Monument Health in Rapid City on Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 2, 1929 to Arthur and Amelia Karnatz in Esbon, KS.

She married Richard A. Towne on May 16, 1947. They had four children: Linda E. (Butch) Lindsey, Marsha L. (Bradly) Colling, Richard M. (Dana McDaniels) Towne, and Robert Allen Towne (died at only five hours old).

Elaine worked at St. Catherine's Hospital in McCook, NE, De Paul Hospital in Cheyenne, WY, and Rapid City Regional Hospital as well as Bennet Clarkson Hospital in Rapid City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; husband, Richard A. Towne; baby son, Robert A. Towne; her brother, Earl Karnatz of California; and her sisters, Eleanor Duncan and Estella Reeve, both of Superior, NE. She was also preceded by her nephews, Robert and Rodney Reeve.

Elaine is survived by her children, Linda (Butch), Marsha (Brad), and Richard M. (Dana); grandchildren, Sony (Leslie) Hartwell, Dodi Hartwell, Tom (Christy) Colling, Suzanne (Jeff Miesen), Nick (Reese) Towne, Michelle (Phil Heins), great-grandchildren, Charlee Meiners, Chanda (Matt) Brandner , Ryan McCarty and Sara McCarty; great-great-children, Cameron, Makayla, and Kyle, Viktor, Ella Rea and Everett: nephews, Rick Reeve, Donald Duncan, Phillip Karnatz; and nieces, Jacky Wyatt, Patricia Case, Raymonde Dodds, Marie Chapman, Beverly Karnatz and Nancy (Towne) Warren.

A visitation will be held for Elaine at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at Kirk Funeral Home, with private burial to follow.

A memorial service is planned for July 6.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street, Rapid City, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I will always remember Elaine as a very kind and patient person. She (along with Eila and Esther) taught me how to be the best Health Unit Clerk I could be. I used that knowledge for the next 30+ years in the medical field. What a wonderful lady she was.
Carol Martian
March 22, 2021
Dear Marsha and Brad and family of sweet Elaine, we are sorry that you had to say good-bye to your sweet mother. I have wonderful memories of her when she and I were together at plasma donations and I have pictures of me and my two daughters trick-or-treating at their home, and of course there is the mysterious and miraculous finding of the blue parakeet that came to their yard. All good memories and memories of her sweet smile and gentle heart. We lift Elaine and your family in prayer.
Judy Hasenohrl
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results