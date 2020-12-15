Menu
Eleanor P. Hahn
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kirk Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1051 E MINNESOTA ST.
Rapid City, SD

Eleanor P. Hahn

RAPID CITY | Eleanor P. Hahn, 94, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

She was born May 21, 1926 in Belle Fourche to Hans and Nina (Johnson) Palo. Eleanor graduated from Belle Fourche High School and worked as a telephone operator most of her life.

Eleanor was avid bird watcher.

Survivors include her sons, Brian Hahn of Rapid City, and Bruce Hahn of Prineville, OR; nephew, Richard Palo of France; and one grandson.

Eleanor's wished were to be cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may sign Eleanor's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 15, 2020.
So sorry for your loss, Bruce & Brian! She was my favorite Aunt & a wonderful person whom I loved! Love, Anna Bess
Anna Bess Reilly
December 16, 2020
