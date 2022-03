Elizabeth Ann (Liza) Blue Legs

RAPID CITY | Elizabeth Ann (Liza) Blue Legs, 68, passed away on Sept 11, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept 20th at 11:00 a.m. at On Common Ground, in Rapid City. Viewing will be at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19th at On Common Ground. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.