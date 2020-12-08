Elizabeth M. Kistler

RAPID CITY | Elizabeth Marguerite Fox Kistler was born Nov. 12, 1924 in Westport, SD, to John Henry and Martha (Krinz) Fox, the fourth of 12 children. She moved with her family to the Black Hills in the Spring of 1930. She attended all eight grades in a one-room school in Terry, SD. Skipping a couple of grades, she graduated early, at which time she started working as a hired girl wherever she was needed, helping new mothers or families with illness.

The first year she worked part-time on a sheep ranch in Wyoming. She also worked as a domestic in the Homestake mansion in Lead and washed dishes in the Black Hills Cafe in Lead.

She married Harland Kistler on Jan. 31, 1942 at which time they went to work on the Glove ranch in Centennial Valley near Spearfish. In October of that year they moved to Harland's father's ranch in Rapid Valley. When the ranch was sold they moved to Rapid City where Harland went to work for the McMahon grain elevator and Elizabeth did janitor work off and on.

In September of 1959 they moved to several different farms before buying a place in Rapid Valley where they had a small dairy. In 1973 they sold out and moved to rural Tilford, at which time she went to work at the Fort Meade VA hospital, retiring Dec. 31, 1986.

She and Harland moved to Rapid City in 1990 because of Harland's failing health. Harland died in October of 1997. Elizabeth remained in Rapid City until her death.

Elizabeth is survived by six children: daughter, Helen Zaporowski of Chicago, and sons, Harvey (Erin), Hugh, Herb, Harry (Loyann), all of Rapid City and Scott (Karen) of Brookings. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Debbie Adams, Denise Struck, Arthur Kistler, Cindy Malone, Justin Kistler, Clay Kistler, Tigh Kistler, Dallas Kistler, Casey Kistler, Kirsten Smith, Seth Asheim, Matthew Asheim and 17 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Mike Fox of Longview WA; and three sisters, Dolores Burton and Caroline Hughart, both of Longview, WA, and Charlene Randolph of Priest River, ID.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harland; her oldest son, Harland Jr.; brothers, Paul Fox, Durley Fox, Eugene Fox and Donald Fox; and sisters, Madeline Myers, Vivian Griggs and Iona Trotter.

There will be a small service for immediate family only.

If you wish to send a card of condolence please address them to 1212 Copperfield Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703.

A memorial has been established for the Hospice House in Rapid City.