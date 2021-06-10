Menu
Elizabeth Sartorius
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Elizabeth Sartorius

RAPID CITY | Elizabeth Sartorius, 69, passed away June 8, 2021.

Beth was born and raised in the Bay area in California, where she loved ping pong, skiing at Lake Tahoe and hiking among Redwoods. She was lucky enough to spend a summer traveling in Europe with her sisters in a Volkswagen Camper. Later, she and her daughter moved to Rapid City, where she met the love of her life. They had 37 wonderful years together, full of dancing, cruising, and camping.

Beth loved her family and grandchildren deeply and cherished her time with them. She is survived by her husband, Dale Sartorius; three children, Jenny (Justin) Wills, Angi (Donnie) Blazer and Mike Sartorius; seven grandchildren: Madison, Jackson, and Jameson Cassidy, Emmilyn Wills, Chris, Skylar, and Trevor Sartorius; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shannon (Jerry Peacock) Parham and Linda (Max) Agather; and many nieces and nephews.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and LaVonne Henrickson.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
June 10, 2021
