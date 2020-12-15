Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen "Kay" Hobbie
FUNERAL HOME
Eidsness Funeral and Cremation Services - Brookings Chapel
1617 Orchard Drive
Brookings, SD

Ellen 'Kay' Hobbie

FLANDREAU | Ellen "Kay" Hobbie, 79, died Dec. 12, 2020.

Eidsness Funeral Home of Brookings


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Eidsness Funeral and Cremation Services - Brookings Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eidsness Funeral and Cremation Services - Brookings Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Kay was a childhood friend. Our families spent good times together, picnicking, fishing and enjoying the Black Hills. I admired her as I watch her raise her family. She must be enjoying her time in heaven now. Praying that God will give you comfort. Love, Donna and Don
Don and Donna Hemstock
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results