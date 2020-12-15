To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Eidsness Funeral and Cremation Services - Brookings Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eidsness Funeral and Cremation Services - Brookings Chapel.
1 Entry
Kay was a childhood friend. Our families spent good times together, picnicking, fishing and enjoying the Black Hills. I admired her as I watch her raise her family. She must be enjoying her time in heaven now. Praying that God will give you comfort. Love, Donna and Don