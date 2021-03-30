Ellen F. McKnight

RAPID CITY | Ellen McKnight, born Feb. 5, 1930, in Mission, SD, to George and Edith Hoehne, passed away on March 25, 2021.

She grew up in Piedmont and Igloo, SD, and in 1950, married Richard "Dick" McKnight. Dick was in the U.S. Navy and stationed in the state of Washington. After his discharge, Ellen and Dick moved to Rapid City, where they had daughters Jari and Cyndi.

She began her career at Ellsworth AFB and was very involved with many civic and charitable organizations. Ellen was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 55 years and also enjoyed a wonderful collection of friends, bridge groups, and her church.

Ellen and Dick moved to Sioux Falls, SD, and Fargo, ND, where she continued her career as a staffing specialist for the U.S. Air Force. After relocating to Denver, CO, she retired to her beloved Rapid City and the Black Hills. She loved volunteering at the Chapel in the Hills for 17 years.

Ellen is survived by Jari McKnight of Reno, NV, Cyndi McKnight (Chip Fontenot) of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters, Anne Todd (Andrew), and Christine White, both of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren, Warren and Mia Todd; her wonderful niece (also known as her "third daughter"), Brenda Simpson of Rapid City; nephews, Rick March, Irone and Robert Evans; and her cherished friend (her "fourth daughter"), Wanda Nelson, of Rapid City. Ellen is predeceased by her parents, George and Edith Hoehne; and her siblings, Florence March, Wanda Evans, and Gilbert Hoehne.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at the Piedmont Cemetery in a private family gathering.

Ellen loved the Black Hills so very much and this will be a wonderful place for her and those who wish to visit her in the future.