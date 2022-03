Elmer Joseph Wheeler

OELRICHS, SD | Elmer Joseph Wheeler, 86, passed away December 17, 2021.

Committal services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Minnekahta Valley Cemetery near Hot Springs, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.