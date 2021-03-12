Elry C. Hoefs

RAPID CITY | Elry C. Hoefs, 94, died on March 11, 2021 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional.

Elry was born July 29, 1926 to Edward Hoefs and Clara (Sether) Hoefs in Cottonwood, SD. His father died in 1927, leaving Clara to care for Elry and his older sister, Lavonne. He attended most of grade school in Cottonwood until the family moved to Wall in 1939. He completed the 11th grade in Wall but did not receive his diploma until 2010.

Elry was a part of Army Combat Unit in the South Pacific during WWII. After the service, he owned and operated the Conoco Station in Wall for two years and then went to work for the WREA. In 1950, he married his wife, Esther, and two years later they were blessed with their only child, Debra. In 1960, he quit the WREA and bought the Badlands Bar and also the Steakhouse in Philip. In 1970, he sold the Badlands Bar and went back to work for the WREA. Elry retired from the WREA in 1991 and they moved to Rapid City. They had a partnership in the Robbinsdale Lounge for 20 years. Elry loved rodeos and was the President of the Rodeo Association for 12 years.

Elry loved sitting and having a cup of coffee with anyone who wanted to chat. He loved to tell stories about growing up in Cottonwood and owning the bar. He was a friend to everyone and would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Esther of Rapid City; daughter, Deb (Steve) Deal of Wall; granddaughter, Crystal; grandson, Craig (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Logan and Harper; sisters-in-law, Mildred Harnisch and Yvonne Harnisch; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18 at Kirk Funeral Home, with livestreaming available at kirkfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

A memorial will be established from the family.