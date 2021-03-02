Menu
Elvira Kieffer Gillies
1927 - 2021
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Elvira Kieffer Gillies

RAPID CITY | Elvira Kieffer Gillies, 94, passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1927, in Rockerville to Ferdinando and Mary (Raga) Kieffer. Elvira grew up in the Rockerville area and attended country school at Pine Grove and graduated from Rapid City High School. She earned her teacher's certificate from Black Hills Teacher's College and taught school at Wicksville.

She was united in marriage to William Gillies in 1952. They lived in Rapid City before moving to their ranch near Rockerville. Elvira was a cook at the Black Hills Children's Home and after she retired, she taught water aerobics at the YMCA for several years.

Elvira enjoyed cooking, eating out and going out with her special friend and dance partner, Earl Briggs.

Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl (Jeff) Johnson, Rapid City; her son, Daryl Gillies, Rapid City; two sisters, Irene Barker and Bonnie (Gene) Evans; two brothers, Kepner Kieffer and Raymond (Rose) Kieffer; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald "Moose" Kieffer and Paul "Bud" Kieffer; special friend, Earl Briggs; and ex-husband, William Gillies.

Private graveside rites will be held at the Rockerville Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Rockerville Community Center.

Her online guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 2, 2021.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Ray, very sorry to hear of your sisters passing
gordon nesheim
March 2, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
March 1, 2021
