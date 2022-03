Ervin Basil Ferguson

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV - Ervin Basil Ferguson age 83 of North Las Vegas, NV, passed away March 15, 2022 at his home in North Las Vegas. He was born June 3, 1938 in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada.

Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in charge of arrangements.

For full obituary and online condolences, go to: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10635977.