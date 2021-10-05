Estella V. Martinez

RAPID CITY | Estella V. Martinez, age 78, of Rapid City, SD, passed away peacefully September 28, 2021 due to acute respiratory failure.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the funeral home. A reception will following at 6pm at American Legion Post 22, 818 E Saint Patrick St., Rapid City SD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at Black Hills Federal Credit Union under Estella Martinez Memorial or Venmo: @Estella-Memorial.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com