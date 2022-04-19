Eugene (Gene) Floyd Farrell

RAPID CITY - Eugene (Gene) Floyd Farrell was born April 7, 1943 the youngest son of Floyd and Permelia (Maher) Farrell in Spearfish, SD. Gene was a kind, sweet boy who was known to quietly play with his trucks in the backyard while his siblings busied themselves with school, work and music. With his trusty coronet in hand, Gene graduated from Spearfish High School in 1962.

While studying at Black Hills State Gene met the love of his life, Anita Dower. Gene and Anita faced their lives together hand in hand and proved that true love does exist. Gene and Anita were married on October 9, 1965. The love expressed between Gene and Anita never wavered. A sweet kiss good morning, a gentle hug in the afternoon, and a tender vow to say together through good times and bad connected them for over 55 years.

Gene and Anita welcomed two daughters into their lives, Tana and Julie. Through Gene's love for his daughters, he taught them to be firm while still being kind, to take pride in the things they work for, and to love without boundaries. To them, he has the perfect father and friend.

Gene was the proud grandfather of Katie, Izzie, Tyler, Tristan, Tevin and Talon. He loved his grandchildren beyond words and they brought him so much joy and laughter. His protectiveness, concern and happiness grew every minute for his grandkids. Gene retired as manager of Sysco Foods Cash & Carry in 2006 and spent his time with his wife and family in Rapid City. His love of cars, a beautiful lawn, and playing cards with his family filled his days.

Our hearts broke when we lost Gene on May 1, 2021. It was a beautiful morning, birds chirping, and the sun was shining. A gift from Gene to his family. This loss is enormous, but the family has found comfort in knowing it wouldn't hurt as much as it does if they didn't love him so very much. It is impossible to sum up the life of a man who meant so much to so many…

He leaves behind his "dear heart" Anita of Rapid City, SD. His "snickle fritz", daughter Tana and son-in-law Jeff Pingrey of Black Hawk, SD. His cherished granddaughters Kathleen and Izabel Pingrey, both of Rapid City, SD. His "pumpkin doodle", daughter Julie Farrell and son in law Shannon Thomas of Rapid City, and beloved grandsons Tyler (Cleone) Thomas, Venice, FL; Tristan, Tevin, and Talon Thomas Rapid City, SD. Nephews Greg (Patti) Dias, Spearfish SD; Stephen Dias, Dayville CT; Pat (Kim) Farrell, Sturgis SD; Jim Farrell, Sturgis, SD; and nieces Mary (Brian) Storgaard, Sturgis SD and Krista (Mike) Daggett, Mesa AZ.

He is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Permelia Farrell, brothers Fr. Larry Farrell and Roy Farrell, and sisters Harriet Dias and Lucielle Fox.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on May 1, 2022 Best Western Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Rapid City.