Eva Holtan Partridge

WISCONSIN | Eva Holtan Partridge went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She died peacefully with her sons Jeff and Drew each holding a hand and Kristin on a video call singing (Jesus Loves Me) to her.

Eva Mae Holtan was born to Alfred and Hazel (Nelson) Holtan on September 16, 1940, in St. Paul, MN. She grew up in what she warmly referred to as the (Minneapple) attending Washburn High School. She graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD and often shared that she earned 1 cent per minute as a receptionist in the Commons. She spent countless hours in the Little Theatre which inspired her family's musical and theatrical interests.

fter graduation, she moved to Chicago, Illinois where she met Dean Partridge and taught Physical Education. Dean and Eva were married June 24th, 1967 - moving around the East Coast, back to Chicago and finally settled in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Eva was a (Susie Select) welcome wagon lady, where she was passionate about welcoming people into her circle of friends. She was also one of the first innkeepers at the Washington House Inn. She followed in her brother's footsteps by successfully selling specialty advertising. Her real love was being a special education teacher at Grafton Elementary School for over 20 years, especially with Michael, an angel to her.

To her family and friends, Eva was a kind and joyous person who had an amazing outlook on life, a fantastic laugh, and a fun sense of humor. She was always a wellspring of hearty chuckles, hugs and a comment that would either put you in your place or put you in a better mood, whichever was most appropriate. She was a very proud Norwegian and an active member of Advent Lutheran Church. Eva was a dedicated board member of the Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund. She was overjoyed that each of her children had university degrees and wanted that for many kids. As a mom, she never missed a game, performance, meeting or event. Everyone loved Eva!

She is survived by her three children, whom she was deeply proud of: Jeffrey (Katrina) Partridge – Rapid City, SD, Kristin (RG Hindrawanto) Partridge – Hanoi, Vietnam, Drew (Tammy) Partridge – Charlotte, NC, and her daughter-in-law, Robyn Partridge – Charlotte, NC as well as seven grandchildren Micah, Joshua (Hannah), Grace, Abraham, Benjamin, Ella and Anna. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Dean Partridge, her parents; her sister Dorothy Frederickson and her brother Paul Holtan. Their children adored (Tante Eva).

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Advent Lutheran Church, W63 N642 Cedarburg, WI 53012 or Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund (CCSF) PO Box 654 Cedarburg, WI 53012.