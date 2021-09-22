Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva Holtan Partridge
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC

Eva Holtan Partridge

WISCONSIN | Eva Holtan Partridge went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She died peacefully with her sons Jeff and Drew each holding a hand and Kristin on a video call singing (Jesus Loves Me) to her.

Eva Mae Holtan was born to Alfred and Hazel (Nelson) Holtan on September 16, 1940, in St. Paul, MN. She grew up in what she warmly referred to as the (Minneapple) attending Washburn High School. She graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD and often shared that she earned 1 cent per minute as a receptionist in the Commons. She spent countless hours in the Little Theatre which inspired her family's musical and theatrical interests.

fter graduation, she moved to Chicago, Illinois where she met Dean Partridge and taught Physical Education. Dean and Eva were married June 24th, 1967 - moving around the East Coast, back to Chicago and finally settled in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Eva was a (Susie Select) welcome wagon lady, where she was passionate about welcoming people into her circle of friends. She was also one of the first innkeepers at the Washington House Inn. She followed in her brother's footsteps by successfully selling specialty advertising. Her real love was being a special education teacher at Grafton Elementary School for over 20 years, especially with Michael, an angel to her.

To her family and friends, Eva was a kind and joyous person who had an amazing outlook on life, a fantastic laugh, and a fun sense of humor. She was always a wellspring of hearty chuckles, hugs and a comment that would either put you in your place or put you in a better mood, whichever was most appropriate. She was a very proud Norwegian and an active member of Advent Lutheran Church. Eva was a dedicated board member of the Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund. She was overjoyed that each of her children had university degrees and wanted that for many kids. As a mom, she never missed a game, performance, meeting or event. Everyone loved Eva!

She is survived by her three children, whom she was deeply proud of: Jeffrey (Katrina) Partridge – Rapid City, SD, Kristin (RG Hindrawanto) Partridge – Hanoi, Vietnam, Drew (Tammy) Partridge – Charlotte, NC, and her daughter-in-law, Robyn Partridge – Charlotte, NC as well as seven grandchildren Micah, Joshua (Hannah), Grace, Abraham, Benjamin, Ella and Anna. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Dean Partridge, her parents; her sister Dorothy Frederickson and her brother Paul Holtan. Their children adored (Tante Eva).

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Advent Lutheran Church, W63 N642 Cedarburg, WI 53012 or Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund (CCSF) PO Box 654 Cedarburg, WI 53012.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
James Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by James Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our deepest sympathies. I absolutely adored Eva. My heart hurts for your loss.
Deanna DiCristo Jackson
October 10, 2021
Eva has been a friend since we were freshmen at Augusta College/University. We haven't seen one another often in the past several years, but we could always pick up from our last visit. She will be missed by us and many others. Thinking of all of you. Love, Ruthie and Bruce O'Neal
Ruthie and Bruce O'Neal
Friend
October 5, 2021
My condolences to you all. I have such wonderful memories of working with Eva at Grafton Elementary School. I cherish those memories and feel blessed our paths crossed.
Cindy Zozak
Friend
September 25, 2021
Thinking of you all during this time. Prayers and love
Darren and Lynn Paulson
Other
September 22, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Your mother was someone very special with a personality that endeared her to everyone. We have so many wonderful memories of our times together...winterfests, chili contests, times with the Holtons from Stoughton, New Years Eves, and any number of parties and get-togethers. She will be missed by so many.
Jim and Judy Du Mez
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results