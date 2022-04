Evangeline 'Vangie' Albrecht

LEAD | Evangeline "Vangie" Albrecht, 90, died March 15, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Inurnment will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 22, at Black Hills National Cemetery.