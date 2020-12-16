Evelyn D. Pinholt

RAPID CITY | Evelyn Delores (Berg) Pinholt passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at age 93.

Evelyn was born on April 14, 1927, to Engval and Ina (Sandven) Berg in Lake Preston. Evelyn grew up in Lake Preston during the Depression years but had many happy memories of her times with Sandven uncles and aunts. Her father took an opportunity during WWII to work in Watertown and she attended two of her high school years in Watertown where she met Robert "Bob" Pinholt, her future husband. She moved back to Lake Preston and graduated Class of 1945. Evelyn and Bob married in June 1946.

Evelyn and Bob raised six children, Nancy, Jill, Ellen, Ann, Greg, and Paul in Watertown, all of whom graduated from Watertown High School. With six children in school, she attended numerous band concerts, plays and events and, even in later years, could recall teachers and our classmates.

Bob and Evelyn were long-time active members of Grace Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Evelyn later became a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church.

Evelyn was also an ardent supporter of the Memorial Hospital (later Prairie Lakes Hospital) Auxiliary, working in the gift shop and passing refreshments. She also did many crafts and was an excellent seamstress. She sewed for herself and her four daughters to include Easter and Christmas dresses, prom dresses and wedding attire. She later expanded to making many craft items for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In 2012, Bob and Evelyn moved to Stoneybrook Assisted Living. They lived comfortably there for three years before Bob passed away in 2015 from complications of cancer. In 2017 Evelyn moved to Rapid City to be near daughters Ellen and Ann, residing at the Echo Ridge Senior living apartments until her death.

Evelyn is survived by her brother, Bob (Charlotte) Berg, 87, living in Kent, WA; a sister, Mary Ann Slettebak, living in Seattle; daughters, Nancy (Mike) Springer in Bismarck, ND; Jill (Jack) Schreiner in Las Vegas; Dr. Ellen Pinholt (Dr. Rod Michael) in Rapid City; and Ann (Gaylen) Bialas in Rapid City; and son, Paul (Dorothy) Pinholt in Rowlett, TX. Evelyn will also be missed by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Greg Pinholt, grandson Ian Sheil, and husband Bob.

Services are planned for the Spring of 2021 at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Watertown.

Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown is serving the family, www.wightandcomes.com