Everlyn J. McCaskell
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Evelyn J. McCaskell

RAPID CITY | Evelyn Joan McCaskell, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, March 5, 2021 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center.

Evelyn "Evie", was born on Sept. 11, 1934, in Flandreau and grew up on the family farm in Aurora. She graduated from high school in Flandreau and received her teaching degree from BHSC in Spearfish. She married Wesley McCaskell on Dec. 28, 1960 and shared 60 years of adventure together.

Evie spent her entire career as an educator. After that, she dedicated herself to being a wonderful grandmother. She loved to paint and also enjoyed camping and traveling with family.

Evie is survived by her husband, Wes of Rapid City; and her two sons, Todd of Pierre and Brad (Tanya) of Rapid City. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City, SD
1 Entry
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results