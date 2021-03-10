Evelyn J. McCaskell

RAPID CITY | Evelyn Joan McCaskell, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, March 5, 2021 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center.

Evelyn "Evie", was born on Sept. 11, 1934, in Flandreau and grew up on the family farm in Aurora. She graduated from high school in Flandreau and received her teaching degree from BHSC in Spearfish. She married Wesley McCaskell on Dec. 28, 1960 and shared 60 years of adventure together.

Evie spent her entire career as an educator. After that, she dedicated herself to being a wonderful grandmother. She loved to paint and also enjoyed camping and traveling with family.

Evie is survived by her husband, Wes of Rapid City; and her two sons, Todd of Pierre and Brad (Tanya) of Rapid City. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.