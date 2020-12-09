F. Audrey Vines

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | F. Audrey (Williams) Vines, 89, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020, with her daughter, Heilia, by her side, in Rochester, MN. She had been in declining health since 2017.

Audrey was born on May 18, 1931, in Birkenhead, England, UK, (opposite Liverpool), to William and Edith (Bowen) Williams. In childhood, during WWII, at age 8, she was separated from her older siblings and evacuated to Wales. In adulthood, for over 50 years, Audrey was passionate about her career in nursing, working in the UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the US, and was an advocate for women.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Heilia Vines of Rochester, MN, grandson Jan Christian, and her large adopted family in Iloilo, Philippines; her sister-in-law, Delpha Williams of Herndon, VA, her niece Cally Audrey (Satoshi) Kawachi in France, and her twin grandnieces, Suzannah and Sophiah Kawachi in Northern Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Vines; sister, Elsie (Russell) Pageau; brother, George E. Williams; and nephews, Kevin A. Williams and George Bowen "Bow" Williams.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Audrey will be buried in Newcastle, where her parents, sister, and Audrey's husband, Les Vines already rest.

Macken Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements.