Fern Rustad

RAPID CITY | Fern Rustad was born Fern Wise on Nov. 22, 1941 in Rapid City to George and Hazel Wise. Fern married Walter (Rusty) Rustad. She had three children, Allen Munson (Teddi), Kathy Bodell (Jeff) and Jerri (Beck), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She lived in Rapid City until marrying Rusty in 1974. They moved to Wyoming settling down in Ranchester in 1976. Fern was employed at the Sheridan VA Hospital for 24 years as a dietician and kitchen manager. She was a dedicated employee and received multiple service awards for her exemplary commitment. Fern retired in 2004.

In retirement she enjoyed spending time visiting with family and friends. Her hobbies included crocheting, playing cribbage and other games, studying her family genealogy and slot machines. Fern's true dedication was to her family and friends. First thing she did each day and the last thing she did each night was to let loved ones know she was thinking of them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Jerri and grandson, Dayne.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service on Saturday at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at behrenswilson.com.