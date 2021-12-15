It was My honor to know Liz and her Family.....I got to know her son Scott and Lori, who took Excellent Care of their Mother,I enjoyed our talks together as well.....As one of her Caregivers I learned alot from Liz, We got each other... She could be Very Strong Willed and She knew what she wanted, Sometimes She wanted to just watch TV, The Golden girls was one of her shows she enjoyed, She got all the jokes and I liked hearing her Laugh, I think she liked hearing me Laugh too...She Loved watching Tennis too.....Then Moments She just wanted to be Quiet...She told me she hiked alot and loved being outside.... Because of the Pandemic I haven't seen her...I've missed her and her family...May you Rest in Peace my friend.....Your finally home with the Love of your Life....My thoughts and Prayers to her Family.....

Waneta McQueen / Allgier Work December 27, 2021