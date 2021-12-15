To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
It was My honor to know Liz and her Family.....I got to know her son Scott and Lori, who took Excellent Care of their Mother,I enjoyed our talks together as well.....As one of her Caregivers I learned alot from Liz, We got each other... She could be Very Strong Willed and She knew what she wanted, Sometimes She wanted to just watch TV, The Golden girls was one of her shows she enjoyed, She got all the jokes and I liked hearing her Laugh, I think she liked hearing me Laugh too...She Loved watching Tennis too.....Then Moments She just wanted to be Quiet...She told me she hiked alot and loved being outside.... Because of the Pandemic I haven't seen her...I've missed her and her family...May you Rest in Peace my friend.....Your finally home with the Love of your Life....My thoughts and Prayers to her Family.....
Waneta McQueen / Allgier
Work
December 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy in the loss of your mom. We have lost another important person in the Hisega family.
Chris Soma
Friend
December 15, 2021
