Frances Angela (Rahonce) Perkins

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ | Frances Angela (Rahonce) Perkins passed away on September 22, 2021 after a long stay in memory care, she would have been 85 years old next month.

Frances – or Fran, as she was known to friends was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Cyril and Angela (Pivik) Rahonce (both deceased) in 1936. She lived much of her life in the Black Hills of South Dakota where she worked, made many friends, and raised her family. When Fran retired from the Fort Meade Veterans Hospital she was able to split her time between her beloved mountain top retreat and an Apache Junction, AZ retirement community, again adding to her collection of lifelong friendships. Fran eventually settled in Payson, Utah until the untimely death of her life's one true love, Dempsey Perkins. Returning to Arizona, Fran soon after entered a long term stay at Rock Creek Memory Care in Surprise, Az where she could be near her devoted and caring eldest child Randy Goodell

Fran lived a full life filled with many great friends and family. She loved to sing, dance, write, create art and crafts. She will be remembered for her warm heart, bad cooking and great sense of humor

Frances is survived by her sisters, Marion Jansen, Carla Killam and Paula Watts. Her best friend and neighbor Shirley Aman, as well as her children Randy & Teresa Goodell, Wendy & John Caverly, Kriss & Greg Smith, and Ron & Tammy Goodell. She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A memorial is planned for this spring to be held in her treasured Black Hills of South Dakota. Dates and locations to follow. The family asks that instead of flowers or gifts a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Fran's name:

https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1