Francis D. Ferguson

KYLE | Francis D. Ferguson, 60, died Oct. 3, 2020.

One-night wake service begins at 2 p.m. today at the Avery and Liz May Ranch, with 7 p.m. rosary services.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at the ranch. Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Porcupine.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge