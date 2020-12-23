Francis 'Jack' Gage

STURGIS | On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, Francis "Jack" Gage passed away in Sturgis at the age of 85.

Jack was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Sturgis to Oliver and Beatrice (Dvorak) Gage. In April of 1953, Jack joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He married Mary Kilibrew in 1959, and together they had three children Tami, Marianne, and Jim. They later divorced.

On July 22, 1967, he married Doylene "Dee" Copple in Sheridan, WY. Dee had three children, Gina, Earl, and Maili, while together they had Jaci, and Scotty. Jack and Dee were hand-in-hand and side-by-side from the day they met until his very last breath. Jack and Dee had a unique love story. On the morning of July 15, 1967, Dee was walking down to watch a parade in Sheridan, WY, a guy in a black semi honked and waved. That evening Dee was attending a dance and a guy came up and asked her to dance, turned out that the guy was the same that honked and waved at her. On July 22, 1967, they were married.

Some of Jack's hobbies were camping, fishing, woodworking, gardening, and working with children.

Jack was a truck driver for most of his career and oh did he love trucks, from semis to the biggest dump trucks ever made he could drive it. He also worked as a branch manager for Buckley Powder, an explosive company for 15 years. He went on to work for Goldfield Mine Company. Later on, he was diagnosed with MS and in 2012 became a resident at the Sturgis Care Center where he accomplished being President of the resident counsel.

Jack touched so many people's lives -- he was loving and caring to everyone including his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and caregivers. He had a special way to touch your heart and make you smile even on your hardest days. He will be missed and leaving a void in many hearts.

He is survived by his wife, Dee; his children; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Alta Common; cousin, Joe Garner; nieces and nephew.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Beatrice; aunts and uncles; brothers, Oli, Swede, and Lynos; and sister, Beverly.

Inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery, with Military Honors will be at a later date.

Semper Fi Marine "Rest in Piece"

