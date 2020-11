Frank J. Noble Jr.

BOX ELDER | Frank J. Noble Jr, 67, died Nov. 9, 2020 as the result of a vehicular accident.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Entombment of his ashes will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.