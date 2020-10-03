Frank Mullin

RAPID CITY | Frank Mullin, lawyer, was born Sept. 1, 1921, in Sioux City, Iowa. On Sept. 28, 2020, Fantastic Frank left Rapid City, South Dakota and headed to Heaven with a smile on his face, in the Green Queen with the top down.

In lieu of flowers, Frank has requested that you enjoy an Irish Whiskey with family and friends.

He thoroughly enjoyed life, especially the time he spent with his loving wife, Annette; kids, Maureen, Thomas, Renée, and Mark and their spouses; his four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

SLÁINTE!

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 at the church.

Burial of cremains, with full military honors will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.