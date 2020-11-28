Frank O. Anderson

WALL | Frank O. Anderson, 96, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Clarkson Healthcare in Rapid City.

Frank was born June 15, 1924, in Wall, the son of George and Nellie (Lanam) Anderson. He grew up northwest of Wall on the family farm. He attended elementary school at Cedar Butte Country School and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1942.

Following graduation, he worked on the family farm and was united in marriage to Bernice Sebade on May 11, 1946 in Wall. To this union were born four children, Gloria, Linda, Craig and Gwen. They made their home north of Wall on George Anderson's homestead. Later, they moved on the river breaks until Frank's father's death when they moved to a location northwest of Wall, where they raised their family.

Frank continued to farm along with his son Craig until 2013. He continued to live on the farm until January 2019 when he moved to the Primrose Retirement Community. In January 2020, Frank moved into Clarkson Health Care.

Frank's passion was farming, he also enjoyed wood working and made multiple pieces of furniture and cabinets. He enjoyed welding and could make or fix just about anything and enjoyed a game of pool with friends and family.

Survivors include his son, Craig Anderson of Rapid City; his daughters, Gloria (Rod) Gunn of Rapid City and Gwen (Wayne) Davis of Wall; a son-in-law, Brad Kooiker of Harrisburg; one brother, Donald (Betty) Anderson of Wall; sister-in-law, Edith Paulsen of Wall; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice; a daughter, Linda and a son-in law, Roger Barber; his parents, George and Nellie Anderson; his mother and father-in-law, Henry and Anna Sebade; a brother, Howard (Ruby); four sisters, Fern (Mel), (Larry), Myrtle (Dale), Shirley (Tony), (Sid) and Fay (Bob); brothers-in-law, Delbert (Armista) Sebade, Norman (Doris) Sebade, Dayton (Marvel), (Leah) Sebade, Raynold Paulsen; and sister-in-law, Eunice (Howard) Johnson.

A processional through the countryside where Frank grew up and lived most of his life will begin at 2 p.. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. We will depart from Wayne Davis' Shop, 19 Stone Drive, in Wall, and turn west on I-90 to Cedar Butte Road; north past the Frank Anderson Farm to 229th St.; west, past the George Anderson homestead to Foster Road; south to Anderson Hill Road; east back to Cedar Butte Road and south to I-90; east back to Wall. Family and friends are invited to join the processional or park along the route to pay their respects at a safe "COVID" distance.

A graveside service will follow the procession with interment at the Wall Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to 24 Stone Drive, Wall, SD 57790. Memorials will be directed to Feeding South Dakota and Clarkson Healthcare.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.