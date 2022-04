Frankie Womack

GRINDSTONE | Frankie Womack, 23, died June 26, 2021, due to an automobile accident.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 2, at American Legion Hall in Philip. Burial will follow at the Thorson Ranch Family Cemetery.