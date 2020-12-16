Freddis J. Williamson

RAPID CITY | Freddis J. Williamson, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 while surrounded by family.

Freddis was born on Oct. 1, 1943 in Sheridan, WY, to Fred and Geraldine (Sharp) Kruse.

Freddis grew up in Story, WY and attended all schooling in Sheridan.

After graduating high school, Freddis went on to graduate from Sheridan Community College and then enrolled at the University of Wyoming, where she met her future husband, Terrence Williamson.

Taking a break from college she satisfied her love of traveling by becoming a hostess for Braniff Airlines and was stationed out of Dallas, TX for five years.

In October of 1968 she and Terry were married and two years later they moved to Grand Forks, ND, as Terry got an Assistant Professor job with UND.

In 1971, while in ND, Freddis and Terry's only child, Lisa, was born.

While still in ND Freddis went on to get a degree in Social work at UND.

In 1975, Freddis and her family moved to Rapid City for Terry's new job as Associate Professor with USD and she as a Social worker for the State of SD.

The following year Freddis took a new job as a recruiter for National College of Business. She spent the next thirteen years traveling all over the Black hills signing up new students.

During her free time Freddis enjoyed being a part of cooking groups and hosted many fabulous parties and meals for family and friends and enjoyed traveling the globe with her husband.

In April of 2007 Freddis was blessed with her first and only grandchild, Hanna Jean, who was the light of her life up until her very last day.

In 2017, she moved in with her daughter because of worsening dementia and stayed there until her passing.

Freddis was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Grace Schmuck and Karole Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa, granddaughter, Hanna and brother, Claud Kruse of Tennessee.

Thanks to all who brought love and laughter into her life…she will be missed dearly.

