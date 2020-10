Gale W. Bastian

UNION CENTER | Gale Wayne Bastian, 70, died Oct. 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Central Meade County Community Center in Union Center. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.