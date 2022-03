Galen 'Bud' Steen

RAPID CITY | Galen "Bud" Steen, 95, died Sept 4, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary recital on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.