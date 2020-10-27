Gary Engel

RAPID CITY| Gary Engel, 71, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, at home surrounded by the love and care of his family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Gary was welcomed into the world on July 13, 1949 in Wessington Springs, SD to Leona and Erwin Engel. Gary was the oldest of three boys and naturally took on the responsibility of helping care for his younger brothers. When Gary was in elementary school his family moved to the north side of Rapid City and he attended Garfield Elementary and North Middle School. Gary excelled at academics and sports, with his favorite being basketball. Gary graduated from Rapid City High School in 1967 and went on to attend SD School of Mines & Technology, graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Gary married Vikki (Diedrich) in 1970 and they welcomed their first daughter, Kalin, the following year. Gary worked full-time to support his young family as he attended college. Gary began his life-long career as an engineer for the SD Department of Transportation in 1974. Because of Gary's job, they lived briefly in Huron and then Pierre, where they welcomed their son, Kerry, before returning to Rapid City in 1977. Gary and Vikki built their home on the north side of town where they lived until his death. They welcomed their second daughter, Kasey, after returning to Rapid City. Gary retired in 2014 as Area Engineer after having worked for the State for 40 years. Gary and Vikki recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Gary excelled at most things he took on. At 13 years old his friend, Al, taught Gary how to play cribbage. At the end of the evening, and because Al had lost so many games to a beginner, Al handed his cribbage board to Gary, telling Gary that he might as well keep it. Our family played many cribbage games with that board and everyone fought to be Dad's partner so they could be on the winning team. Gary enjoyed playing cards and playing recreational league basketball, softball, and volleyball into adulthood. The Red Garter volleyball team won several championships. These occasions oftentimes included his drink of choice - red beer. Gary and Vikki enjoyed hosting friends for their annual hot tub party in their younger days. Gary liked muscle cars and refused to sell his '69 SS Chevelle even to the random admirers who saw it from the interstate and found their way to the house to inquire if it was for sale. His children will see that the Chevelle is restored in his honor.

Gary was his children's biggest fan. He attended all school activities, concerts, sports games, and awards ceremonies. Gary coached Kerry's basketball and baseball teams for several years and won the City League Pony Championship in 1989. Gary volunteered to coach Kasey's softball team and retired after one year. He enjoyed helping his children and grandchildren with homework, especially math since he was a math whiz.

Gary genuinely cared about other people, including the employees that he supervised. He had an open-door policy at work so that he could be available to his colleagues for questions and concerns, making up the missed work time on countless Saturday mornings at the office. Gary was a man of character, integrity, loyalty, strength, and an impeccable work ethic. He valued these characteristics in others and instilled these values in his children. Gary was patient, kind, and steady. His family, especially his grandchildren, enjoyed his teasing and sense of humor. Gary's grandchildren were the light of his life. He was a treasured grandpa, dad, husband, son, brother, and friend, and he will be dearly missed.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Erwin, and brother, Randy. Those surviving him, and incredibly grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Vikki; daughter, Kalin (Troy) and her children, Merina (Zac), Merissa (Bob) and their child, Walter, Kathryn and Allie; son, Kerry (Rhonda) and their children, Drew, Christian, Savannah and Keegan; daughter, Kasey (Matt) and their children, Grace, Eric and Levi; mother, Leona; brother, David; special friends, Harold & Cam and their children Jason (Mistie) and Justin (Kristin); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to invite his friend's to the visitation and prayer service if they feel comfortable. Masks are optional. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. The prayer service can be viewed later that evening at https:/www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/gary-engels

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hospice House or Club for Boys.

His online guestbook is at osheimschmidt.com.